Optimizing cardiac health has multiple variables that need to be addressed. One of those variables, somewhat controversial according to some authorities, is managing cholesterol.
The mainstay of treatment for high or potentially risky cholesterol numbers is statin drugs. Statins are inhibitors of hydroxymethylglutaryl-coenzyme A (HMG-CoA) reductase. HMG-CoA reductase is an enzyme that controls the conversion of mevalonate, an important organic compound, and a precursor to cholesterol in the body. Statins have either a love or hate relationship with both doctors and patients, as some people tolerate statin drugs poorly and have numerous side effects. For these people, as well as people who would rather just avoid statin drugs (or drugs in general), nutritional supplements can be utilized to help modify cholesterol numbers and thus hopefully, cardiac risk.
A recent study compared six dietary supplements, fish oil, cinnamon, garlic, turmeric, plant sterols and red yeast rice, with a powerful statin drug called Rosuvastatin (Crestor, Ezallor). The study involved 190 adults aged 40 to 75 years, and the primary endpoint was the percent change in “bad” cholesterol, LDL, from baseline for rosuvastatin 5 mg daily compared with placebo and each supplement after 28 days. The rosuvastatin decreased the LDL cholesterol significantly more than placebo and all the supplements.
Just a few thoughts, as I have been using a variety of supplements to help cholesterol levels for years. First of all, the time frame is short. Drugs obviously work, but so do supplements and lifestyle changes if given enough time. Using total LDL cholesterol is not a good assessment of absolute risk, as LDL comes in different sizes, and these different sizes dictate different risk. These particle sizes (a completely different test from standard cholesterol levels) can help one optimize the supplements that would be best per person. Given enough time, the correct supplements with proper lifestyle changes improve cardiac risk.
One final proviso that must be considered while reviewing this study: The study was paid for by the pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca — the ones who profit from the sale of Rosuvastatin.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
