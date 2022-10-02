Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler walks out of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on Saturday after being released from the hospital following a Sept. 8 incident in which he was struck by a car on Interstate 84 in Jerome.
Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler's shirt declared him to be a "warrior" upon his release from a local hospital after being critically injured when struck by a car on Interstate 84 last month.
The shirt could have also said "Superman" considering the life-threatening nature of his injuries and the fact that he's making an amazing recovery.
Wendler walked out of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on Saturday and was greeted by dozens of police officers from throughout the region as well as EIRMC medical personnel giving him a jubilant sendoff.
Wendler had spent several weeks at EIRMC after being struck by a car Sept. 8 on Interstate 84 in Jerome while directing traffic following a vehicle fire on the freeway.
He was airlifted via emergency helicopter following the accident and spent much of his time at EIRMC in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Wendler was joined on his trip home from EIRMC to Twin Falls on Saturday by a caravan of law enforcement vehicles. Many more people, including police, firefighters and other emergency responders, showed up along his route home and a rescue helicopter at one point hovered above.
Family friend Tabitha Baker called Wendler's return home "miraculous" considering the severity of his injuries.
A long recovery process lies ahead for the Marine Corps veteran and 16-year veteran of the Idaho State Police, she said, and Wendler will still need support.
Wendler's wife, Amy, provided an update on her husband Wednesday on a GoFundMe page. Wendler has a fractured jaw and has had a hard time eating.
“He is looking forward to getting to eat more food,” she said.
The traumatic brain injuries her husband suffered are “tricky” and “unpredictable,” Amy said, but “he is continuing to progress cognitively.”
One fortunate circumstance that likely saved his life was that a crew from a fire engine was on the scene when the accident occurred and rendered first aid, she said.
Five Fish Press from Twin Falls printed 50 T-shirts with a Wendler’s Warrior logo, at no cost to the group. These shirts were given to first responders, dispatchers, medical staff and others who helped Wendler after his injury. People wanting a T-shirt can order them from the Wender's Warriors Facebook page.
“There has been a ton of support and engagement from the community,” Baker said.
The GoFundMe page to help Wendler has raised over $56,000.
