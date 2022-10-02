Trooper leaves EIRMC

Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler walks out of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on Saturday after being released from the hospital following a Sept. 8 incident in which he was struck by a car on Interstate 84 in Jerome.

 Idaho Falls Police Department Photo

Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler's shirt declared him to be a "warrior" upon his release from a local hospital after being critically injured when struck by a car on Interstate 84 last month.

The shirt could have also said "Superman" considering the life-threatening nature of his injuries and the fact that he's making an amazing recovery.

