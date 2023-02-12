GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes shook off an ankle injury, turned back into a magician and pulled out another comeback on the biggest stage to help the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years.

Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Mike Mathews

The writer of this story forgot to mention the bogus holding call against the Eagles on the last scoring drive for the Chiefs. It altered the ending by allowing the Chiefs to run down the clock before kicking the winning field goal. It's sad that players can play an entire season full speed running into each other and working to end up at the super bowl and then have a ref make a bad call ending the possibility for a great ending..... win or lose. I know that I wished that I had spent the day doing something else had I known I was only watching to see a ref throw a flag in the end. Can you imagine if you had money on the Eagles?

