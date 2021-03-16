KETCHUM — Rebecca Rusch is living proof that midlife can be a time when women can truly hit their stride.
The 52-year-young athlete is recognized and ranked as one of the world’s top endurance mountain bikers. Her career has seen her excel in everything from rock climbing and whitewater rafting to cross-country skiing and most notably in biking, where she has truly made her mark.
Rusch recently won the 2021 Iditarod Trail Invitational (ITI), a 350-mile bike race along the famous mushing trail across Alaska—her second win in three starts, and her first win competing completely self-sufficiently alongside her husband, Greg Martin, an Idaho firefighter.
Her sights are now set on building on her Arctic experience in an upcoming winter expedition across Iceland. The goal: to be the first to cross Iceland by bike in the depths of winter.
Rusch’s Motivation & Achievements
Exploration and curiosity have always motivated Rusch. She grew up in the Chicago suburbs where she connected with the sporting life early through cross-country running. She relocated to Sun Valley, Idaho where, for the past thirty years, she has made her mark as one of the greatest endurance athletes of all time.
Rusch has a drive to conceive of and succeed at superhuman expeditions from swimming the Grand Canyon on river boards to cycling 1,200 miles across the Ho Chi Minh Trail in honor of her father who lost his life in the Vietnam War, as seen in the Emmy-award winning documentary Blood Road.
The seven-time world champion started bike racing professionally at age 38. She has since racked up national and world victories, including winning the Leadville 100 four times, the DK200 (a single day, 200 mile gravel race) three times, and crushing the first 350-mile DKXL gravel race at age 50.
She has won the 24-hour solo mountain bike world championship title three times and the 24-hour team mountain biking title three times. The Red Bull-sponsored champion has also earned the nickname the “Queen of Pain,” which she continually proves to be very fitting.
Rusch’s Entry Into Winter Endurance Competitions & Expeditions
Over the last three years, Rusch set her sights on winter endurance events. She had initially shied away from winter for physiological reasons including poor circulation. She adds, “I’m hugely intimidated by the cold—I’ve never been good in the cold.
It’s always been this last frontier for me to try to tackle.” She put her full effort into overcoming the challenges of athletic performance and competing in a deep freeze, incorporating the preparation and experience she has accrued for years as an expedition athlete, including breathing techniques, nutrition, mindfulness, and of course, completely dialing in her gear.
Rusch has adjusted her competitive mentality in the Arctic environment to be more self-focused, knowing that a wrong move or an overly aggressive approach can have life or death consequences. The payoff is visible in her results and her rapid progression from her rookie ITI year to now.
Rusch says, “I’m a different athlete and so much more competent in a winter environment. To go from a terrified rookie my first year, to being fully self-supported this year is a really surprisingly fast progression.”
Next up for Rusch is Iceland, where she will be among a three-person team riding a route South from Akureyri through the rugged glacial interior to Vik. The team plans to traverse some of the most remote, beautiful and difficult terrain the country has to offer across an exposed landscape famous for its biting winter winds. Rusch looks forward to the experience of riding under the northern lights in a remote landscape. If only that kid from Chicago could see herself now.
Ride Along With Rusch
Throughout her career, Rusch has touched an incredible number of people through her adventures. She prioritizes making her achievements relatable and focuses on inspiring people to push themselves. In keeping with this path, Rusch, along with her Red Bull elite coach, has introduced a new Basecamp training series to share her tips, tricks and skills, along with input from her rock star pro friends, nutritionist, and mindfulness practitioners to give you the confidence to head out on your own endurance cycling adventure.
Rusch’s courses are for athletes of all levels with the goal of getting riders to go exploring and to empower people, from outdoor enthusiasts to elite athletes, to build their own adventures. Join the team with Rebecca and train for events including the Giddy Up For Good challenge and Rebecca’s Private Idaho together—or take these tools to ride in your own backyard.
Learn more about Rusch and the Basecamp training programs at https://www.rebeccarusch.com