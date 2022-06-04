Recovery after exercise is big business. Not only is it a profitable industry, but it is truly the secret to successful exercise. Many items, modalities, supplements and drugs have been designed to or claim to improve recovery. Several of them work very well, and I can likely do a series of articles on them.
Today, I want to discuss one that is incredibly popular, but does not work. My goal is to prevent further money being spent in hopes of finding a better recovery solution.
Compression garments are an elastic cloth fitting that people wear on their arms, legs or hips during or after physical exercise. They have been thought to help with the recovery process, but an article in Sports Medicine on April 27, 2022, says otherwise.
Researchers from Tohoku University’s Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering performed a systematic review with meta-analysis to assess whether compression garments assist with muscle recovery. Systematic reviews identify and synthesize data from all relevant studies and sit at the highest level on the evidence-based medicine pyramid.
Contrary to results found in individual research, the meta-analytical evidence suggests that wearing a compression garment during or after training does not facilitate muscle recovery.
I do agree that compression garments during and after exercise look good, slipping into the impressive realm of exercise wear. If your goal is to look good while exercising, compression garments are effective. Recovery from said exercise, however, would be more easily found with a different approach.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.