More winter storms are forecast to barrel through East Idaho on Friday and Saturday with a white Christmas being the likely result.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for most of the region and a winter storm warning is in effect for the mountains of Bear Lake and Franklin counties including the Emigration Summit area where maximum snowfall amounts of 6 to 15 inches are forecast to fall Friday morning through Saturday morning.
The winter storms are expected to continue through Sunday night in East Idaho and motorists are being told to expect hazardous conditions on the region's roads.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service recommends.
The following areas of East Idaho are forecast to receive up to 3 inches of snow Friday morning through Saturday morning from the next round of storms: Rockland, American Falls, Aberdeen, Arbon, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Swanlake, Thatcher, Malad, Preston, Holbrook, Malta, Raft River, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Shelley, Firth, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Rigby, Lava Hot Springs, Burley, Rupert, Paul, Heyburn, Almo, Albion and Declo.
The Friday morning to Saturday morning storms could dump 4 to 10 inches of snow on the Island Park and Victor areas and 3 to 8 inches of snow on the Craters of the Moon, St. Charles, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Bone, Palisades, Swan Valley, Wayan, Henry, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs areas.
The Dubois, Spencer, Arco, Mud Lake and Atomic City areas are forecast to be the least severely hit by the Friday morning to Saturday morning storms with less than 2 inches of snow expected.
Snowfall amounts on East Idaho's higher mountains could be over a foot Friday morning through Saturday morning depending on the severity of the storms. Some higher elevation roads could become impassable because of the snowy weather.
The storms are also expected to bring 30 mph winds to East Idaho and this will create blowing and drifting snow that will make driving even more hazardous, especially in mountain areas.
Additional storms are forecast to continue to dump snow on East Idaho Saturday afternoon through Sunday night and the weather service expects to extend its winter weather warnings through the end of the weekend to keep the public alerted about the hazardous conditions.
Outside of East Idaho, winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in much of the rest of the state as well as in all surrounding states.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.