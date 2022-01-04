A Monday night through Tuesday morning storm dumped several inches of snow on parts of East Idaho and resulted in numerous school closures.
The National Weather Service said an even stronger winter storm is forecast to barrel through the region late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon, so more local school closures are possible.
The weather service has issued winter weather advisories in effect late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon calling for 50 mph winds and up to 6 inches of snow for most of East Idaho, including the Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Island Park, Dubois, Preston, Malad, Lava Hot Springs, Fort Hall, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Rexburg, Idaho Falls and Ammon areas. Winter storm warnings calling for maximum snowfall amounts of 9 to 11 inches have been declared for the Albion, Almo, Swan Valley, Palisades, Wayan, Victor and Emigration Summit areas, where driving conditions could become impossible.
There's a chance that well over a foot of snow could fall on East Idaho's higher mountains late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon depending on the storm's severity.
The Monday night through Tuesday morning storm, by comparison, hit the Pocatello and Emigration Summit areas hardest but skipped over most of the rest of the region. Pocatello received about 4 inches of snow while Emigration Summit received about 6 inches.
But the storm did cause Marsh Valley School District 21, Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, Snake River School District 52, Blackfoot School District 55, Aberdeen School District 58, Cassia County School District 151, Ririe School District 252, Minidoka County School District 331, American Falls School District 381, Rockland School District 382 and Teton School District 401 to cancel all classes on Tuesday.
Several local private and charter schools also canceled their classes Tuesday because of the storm.
The storm shut down Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley on Tuesday and it's unclear when the road will reopen.
Idaho State Police responded to several wrecks in East Idaho as a result of the Monday night-Tuesday morning storm but none involved fatalities.
The storm that's expected to hammer East Idaho late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon will likely bring even worse road conditions to the region and the weather service is requesting that motorists stay off local roads until after the storm passes. The storm's 50 mph gusts will create white out conditions at times in East Idaho and will be strong enough to bring down tree branches, the weather service said.
Yet another storm is forecast to hit East Idaho Wednesday night through Thursday morning but snow accumulations are only expected to be an inch or two. This storm will also likely include rain, especially in lower elevation areas.
Another storm is forecast to follow Thursday night through Friday morning in East Idaho but this is expected to be mostly a rain event.
The last storm of the week is forecast to hit Friday night through Saturday morning and it is expected to bring an inch or two of snow to East Idaho along with more rain.
The weather service said road conditions in East Idaho are forecast to improve after Wednesday but motorists are still strongly encouraged to make sure they have winter survival gear in their vehicles such as blankets, food and water in case they get stranded.
Beyond Saturday morning, conditions in East Idaho are expected to be clear with no precipitation through the rest of the weekend.
As of Tuesday afternoon, winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and winter weather advisories were in effect in most of the rest of Idaho as well as in all surrounding states because of the series of storms in the forecast this week.