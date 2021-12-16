The winter storm that arrived Wednesday night in East Idaho is expected to dump several inches of snow on much of the region before exiting on Friday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories calling for up to 6 inches of snow for the Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Palisades, Swan Valley, Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton and Island Park areas.
Road conditions are expected to be hazardous in those areas because of the falling snow and 35 mph winds. The flakes are forecast to continue falling until Friday morning in East Idaho.
The rest of the region including the Burley, Rupert, Raft River, American Falls, Aberdeen, Rockland, Arbon, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Dubois, Spencer, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho National Laboratory, Arco and Craters of the Moon areas could receive an inch or two of snow Thursday morning until Friday morning.
East Idaho's higher mountains could possibly receive up to a foot of snow depending on the severity of the storm.
Winter weather advisories calling for snow are also in effect in North Idaho as well as in all of the states surrounding Idaho.