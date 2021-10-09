A blast of winter in October is headed for East Idaho.
A winter storm barreling down from Canada is forecast to possibly bring snow to the entire region and has already triggered a winter storm watch for the Island Park, Spencer, Dubois and Kilgore areas.
Those areas are forecast to receive snow late Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
The rest of East Idaho is expected to receive precipitation from the storm Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, though it's possible the rain and snow could arrive earlier and stay longer in some places, the National Weather Service said.
For most of East Idaho, the storm is expected to provide the first measurable amounts of snow of the 2021-22 winter season, though it's technically still autumn.
The hardest hit areas will be Island Park, Kilgore, Spencer and Dubois, where 2 to 6 inches of snow will fall in the valleys and possibly over a foot in the higher mountains, the weather service said. Driving conditions in these areas could become hazardous because of the snow and road closures are possible, the weather service said.
Higher elevations throughout the rest of East Idaho, including the Driggs, Victor, Palisades, Ashton, Swan Valley, Arbon, Rockland, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, Soda Springs and Montpelier areas, could receive an inch of snow in the valleys and up to a foot in the higher mountains.
East Idaho's lower elevations including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Burley, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Preston, Rigby and Rexburg areas could receive an inch of snow.
Periods of rain will also occur during the storm, especially in the lower elevations.
Winds of up to 35 mph will hit East Idaho as part of the incoming weather system, causing blowing and drifting snow in many higher elevation areas.
Daytime high temperatures in most of East Idaho will be in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday, while nighttime lows will likely dip below freezing even in the lowlands during the storm.
The weather service said that additional winter weather warnings are possible for East Idaho as the storm approaches.
Elsewhere in the state, the storm has triggered a winter weather advisory calling for snow in the Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Stanley, Challis, Arco, Mackay and Salmon areas.
Outside of Idaho, there are hazardous weather alerts, winter weather advisories and/or winter storm watches in Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Montana because of the storm.
