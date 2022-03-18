Another blast of winter weather is forecast to barrel through East Idaho this weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, special weather alert and wind advisory for the region to warn the public about the snow and powerful gusts that are expected to arrive Saturday night and continue through Sunday afternoon.
The hardest hit areas are forecast to be Island Park, Victor and Emigration Summit. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall on these areas Saturday night through Sunday afternoon, creating hazardous road conditions.
Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution.
The rest of East Idaho, including Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, Montpelier, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, Malad and Preston, could receive maximum snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches.
It's possible that East Idaho's higher mountains could receive up to 8 inches of snow depending on the storm's severity.
The storm will likely bring rain to East Idaho as well, especially in the lowlands.
Winds of up to 50 mph will accompany the storm, with the most powerful gusts expected Sunday in the Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Albion, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook areas.
The weather service said the winds could be strong enough to make driving a vehicle difficult. East Idahoans are encouraged to secure outdoor objects such as trash cans and lawn furniture because the winds could turn such items into dangerous projectiles.
No other weather warnings are in effect in Idaho but winter weather advisories are in effect in Montana, hazardous weather alerts are in effect in Wyoming and Nevada, and wind advisories are in effect in Utah.