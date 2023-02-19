Snow is in the forecast for East Idaho until the middle of the week.
An incoming winter storm is forecast to bring a significant amount of snow as well as winds of over 50 mph to much of the region Sunday night through early Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter storm watches for East Idaho alerting the public about the very hazardous driving conditions that will result from the snow and wind.
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially Monday night and Tuesday," the weather service said. "Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."
Up to 14 inches of snow could fall Sunday night through early Wednesday morning in the Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, St. Charles, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Arbon, Preston, Malad and Thatcher areas.
Up to 4 inches of snow could fall on the Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg and St. Anthony areas.
The rest of East Idaho, including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth and Spencer areas, could receive 2 to 3 inches of snow from the storm.
Most of the snow will likely fall on East Idaho Monday night through Tuesday night.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive as much as 30 inches of snow depending on the storm's severity.
Elsewhere in the state, a winter storm watch is in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley; winter storm watches and wind advisories are in effect in south central and southwest Idaho; and winter weather advisories and winter storm watches are in effect in North Idaho.
Winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
More snow is in the forecast for later in the week in East Idaho so stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
I hope you leftist kooks are enjoying all this global warming.
