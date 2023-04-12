Most of East Idaho could receive several inches of snow Wednesday night through Thursday night as a spring snowstorm barrels through the region.
The storm will bring an end to the 60-degree weather East Idaho has enjoyed in the wake of last week's major snowstorm that dumped over 20 inches of snow on parts of the region.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho to warn the public about the hazardous driving conditions the incoming storm will create.
The storm is forecast to bring up to 6 inches of snow and winds of up to 40 mph to most of East Idaho Wednesday night through Thursday night.
The areas forecast to receive the most snow are Island Park, Spencer, Dubois, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Ashton, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Arbon, Holbrook, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Victor, Tetonia, Driggs, Inkom, Arimo, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley and Palisades.
Up to 2 inches of snow could fall on the Rockland, Raft River, Malta, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris and St. Charles areas.
The storm could also bring rain to East Idaho, especially in the lower elevations.
The storm could dump as much as 10 inches of snow Wednesday night through Thursday night on East Idaho's higher mountains depending on its severity.
An avalanche warning is also in effect in the mountains of Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin counties and a winter weather advisory is in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Salmon area.
Outside of Idaho, winter storm warnings are in effect in Montana, winter weather advisories are in effect in Wyoming, and avalanche warnings are in effect in Utah because of the storm.
