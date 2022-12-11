The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday morning is forecast to continue dumping snow on the region's highlands until late Monday night.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho alerting the public about the difficult driving conditions caused by the storm, especially in the region's higher elevations.
Most of East Idaho's lowlands including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Burley, Rupert, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg and Rigby areas are expected to see a rain-snow mix from the storm with only an inch or less of snow accumulation.
East Idaho's highlands, on the other hand, could receive several inches of snow from the Sunday morning to Monday night storm.
The Island Park, Spencer and Dubois areas are forecast to receive 3 to 12 inches of snow from the storm while the Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs areas could receive 3 to 7 inches of snow, according to the weather service.
The Arco area could receive 3 to 10 inches of snow while the Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory and Craters of the Moon areas could receive up to 4 inches, the weather service said.
East Idaho's higher mountain peaks could receive up to 16 inches of snow depending on the storm's severity, the weather service reported.
The storm is also expected to bring winds of up to 35 mph to East Idaho's highlands, creating blowing and drifting snow that will add to the hazardous road conditions.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service advised.
Conditions are expected to clear in most of East Idaho on Tuesday with the next chance of precipitation forecast for next weekend.
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are currently in effect in much of the rest of the state and in Oregon, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming and Utah. Parts of Wyoming are also under blizzard warnings.
