A winter storm could dump several inches of snow on much of East Idaho Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch and multiple winter weather advisories for East Idaho to warn the public about the hazardous driving conditions the storm will bring to the region, especially in the highlands.
The areas forecast to receive the most snow are Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit — where up to 10 inches of snow could fall — and Island Park, Dubois and Spencer — which could all receive up to 8 inches of snow.
The storm is expected to bring up to 6 inches of snow Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning to the Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor areas while up to 4 inches of snow could fall on the Arbon, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey and Lava Hot Springs areas.
The rest of East Idaho including lower elevations such as Burley, Rupert, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Preston, Malad, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg as well as highlands such as St. Anthony, Ashton, Driggs, Tetonia and Montpelier are forecast to receive a couple of inches of snow as well as rain during the storm.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive as much as 20 inches of snow from the storm Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning depending on its severity.
It's possible the winter weather could linger in the region into next week. Snow remains in the forecast for East Idaho through next Tuesday, so expect the winter weather warnings to be extended if the forecast holds.
Elsewhere in the state, the storm has triggered winter weather advisories calling for snow in the central Idaho mountains including Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Stanley, Mackay, Challis, Salmon and Arco as well as in North Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, winter weather advisories are in effect in Oregon, Washington state, Montana, Wyoming and Nevada and winter storm watches are in effect in Utah.
