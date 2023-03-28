Snow plow file photo stock image winter storm East Idaho
Kyle Riley/For The Journal

A winter storm could dump several inches of snow on much of East Idaho Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch and multiple winter weather advisories for East Idaho to warn the public about the hazardous driving conditions the storm will bring to the region, especially in the highlands.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.