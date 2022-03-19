A winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho on Sunday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, special weather alert and wind advisory for the region to warn the public about the snow and powerful gusts that are expected to arrive Sunday morning and continue into Sunday night.
The hardest hit areas are forecast to be Island Park, Swan Valley, Palisades, Wayan, Victor and Emigration Summit. These areas could receive up to 5 inches of snow, creating hazardous road conditions.
Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution.
The Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Bone, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs areas could receive up to 4 inches of snow.
The rest of East Idaho, including the Spencer, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Shelley, American Falls and Aberdeen areas, are forecast to receive up to 2 inches of snow but the weather service said more could fall depending on the storm's severity.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive 9 to 10 inches of snow from the storm as well.
Rain is also forecast to fall as part of the storm, especially in East Idaho's lower elevations.
Winds of up to 50 mph will accompany the storm on Sunday, with the most powerful gusts expected in the Raft River, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Albion, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook areas.
The weather service said the winds could be strong enough to make driving a vehicle difficult. East Idahoans are encouraged to secure outdoor objects such as trash cans and lawn furniture because the winds could turn such items into dangerous projectiles.
Elsewhere in the state, wind advisories are in effect in southwest and south central Idaho and winter weather advisories are in effect in North Idaho.
Outside of the state, winter weather advisories and/or wind advisories are in effect in parts of Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada because of the storm.