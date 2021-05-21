Please contact your US senators and representative to stop

unconstitutional federal police reform.

Will the Republicans be duped into unconstitutional federal police

reform?  It is unconstitutional for the federal government to make laws

affecting state and local police.  The democrats, Big Tech. and

mainstream media have a war on police. They are claiming that federal

police reform must be enacted to stop police violence all the while they

condone burning, looting and killing of police by radical groups.

They want to eliminate state and local police and sheriffs. This will

create a national gestapo police force that will have NO local input or

authority. Washington will have all the control! This will be a repeat

of what Hitler, Stalin, Lenin and Mao did to solidify their

totalitarian, tyrannical control over their citizens. This must not

happen here.

The Republicans must NOT negotiate with the democrats on police reform.

The states and local governments are the only real authority to make

rules for their state and local police.  The danger is that the GOP will

violate their oaths of office to uphold the US Constitution and

negotiate some type of federal police reform.  This is totally

unconstitutional and must not happen! We must support our local police

and keep them independent.

Contact your senators and representative immediately to stop

unconstitutional federal police reform! Freedom is not free! Remember,

it is disrespectful to veterans who fought and many died for our

liberties and freedom to dishonor the US flag.

A concerned citizen,

Adrian Arp, Ph.D.,

Filer, Idaho