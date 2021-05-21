Please contact your US senators and representative to stop
unconstitutional federal police reform.
Will the Republicans be duped into unconstitutional federal police
reform? It is unconstitutional for the federal government to make laws
affecting state and local police. The democrats, Big Tech. and
mainstream media have a war on police. They are claiming that federal
police reform must be enacted to stop police violence all the while they
condone burning, looting and killing of police by radical groups.
They want to eliminate state and local police and sheriffs. This will
create a national gestapo police force that will have NO local input or
authority. Washington will have all the control! This will be a repeat
of what Hitler, Stalin, Lenin and Mao did to solidify their
totalitarian, tyrannical control over their citizens. This must not
happen here.
The Republicans must NOT negotiate with the democrats on police reform.
The states and local governments are the only real authority to make
rules for their state and local police. The danger is that the GOP will
violate their oaths of office to uphold the US Constitution and
negotiate some type of federal police reform. This is totally
unconstitutional and must not happen! We must support our local police
and keep them independent.
Contact your senators and representative immediately to stop
unconstitutional federal police reform! Freedom is not free! Remember,
it is disrespectful to veterans who fought and many died for our
liberties and freedom to dishonor the US flag.
A concerned citizen,
Adrian Arp, Ph.D.,
Filer, Idaho