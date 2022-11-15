Although not all of the contenders for political office for whom I voted won, I’m grateful that the majority of voters agreed with me that James Ruchti and Nate Roberts belong in Boise representing our area.  Kudos to them for races well run, and thanks to everyone else who voted for them!!

Ron Hatzenbuehler,

