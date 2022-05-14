Name: Jake Stevens
Hometown: Eagle
Age: 30
Professional or Personal Background
I’ve been married to my wife Jordan for over six years, and we have two sons, ages six and three. I received my bachelor’s in IT/Business from ISU and will receive my MBA in IT Management in June. I’m a Senior Systems Analyst for a crop science company in Southeast Idaho. My job entails designing, building, maintaining, and securing industrial grade data networks in manufacturing and mining environments. Additionally, I’ve had the pleasure of serving in the United States Army Reserve as a Warrant Officer specializing in tactical network management.
Why are you running for office?
I decided to run because I have not been impressed with the way my family has been represented based on the voting records of our current legislators. Both of our representatives failed to stand up to federal overreach by supporting forced business closures, vaccine mandates, and mask mandates. One of them opposed banning Critical Race Theory and pornographic materials in our K-12 schools and supported allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports. We are not a radical Left community, but our local legislators vote like they represent Portland instead of Pocatello. Our taxes continue to increase dramatically year over year and although property tax reform gets thrown around every campaign season, nothing meaningful has come of it. I will fight to protect our freedoms, reduce taxes and spending, prevent radical indoctrination and support limiting the size and scope of government.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
There is no single policy issue that defines this race, but there is a broader clash of fundamentally different views about the role of government, human nature, and what constitutes a just society. The "Woke" radical Left that now dominates the leadership of the Democratic Party has made it clear that they reject the vision and ideals of the Founding Fathers. They reject the God-given origin of rights, fundamental truths about sex and gender, and traditional American concepts of equal justice under the law. Our local Democrat legislators and candidates all hold these radical views. I will fight the radicalism of the "Woke" Left and I will fight to restore our government to its proper limits and purpose under the US and Idaho constitutions. My opponent in the Republican Primary has already shown through his political affiliations that he lacks the will for the fight that is necessary.
Why should voters elect you?
I will work tirelessly to protect freedom and liberty, use all legal and moral means available to protect Idahoans against federal overreach, and support reducing spending and taxes. Property tax reform is very high on my priority list. I will introduce and support legislation intended to ease this growing and unsustainable burden. I will be transparent in every decision I make, and I will make myself ultra-accessible to my constituents because that is who I will be working for. I am a man of my word. I will stand on the principles outlined in my platform regardless of the political implications. I believe my experience as a husband and father, soldier, and a professional with a broad range of experience have prepared me to analyze potential solutions to complex issues and make decisions that will have a positive impact on our community.
Name: Greg Romriell
Hometown: Pocatello
Age: 74
Professional or Personal Background
Practiced dentistry since 1974
Why are you running for office?
To promote education, ensure constitutional government, restrict government overreach, support right to life, first and second amendment ,power to the people through fair and honest elections. Provide leadership that listens.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
Education, it’s about the children, parental involvement in their childrens education
2) get control of our taxes. Pocatello property taxes are among the highest in the state. We can not keep expanding government on the backs of the citizens. It’s the tax payers money not the states.
3)Create term limits for state and federal politicians. The president can only serve 2 term. Congressmen and senators should only serve two or three terms. We the people own those seats. They do not belong to the politicians. They need to live under the same laws all the citizens live under without the special privileges they are given.
Why should voters elect you?
My experience as a dentist and small business man, my experiences as a board member of the hospital, board member of the ISU Bengal Foundation , president of the BSA Tendoy District, , president of the Gate City Rotory , chairman of the United Way, working with the juvenile court as a Short Stop councilor. In all of these positions I was very successful working with opposing opinions and bringing them together to solve the problems and better serve the public.