Are Jake Stevens and David Worley really the Idahoans that they claim to be? Every 4 or 5 days i get their campaign literature mailed from some outfit in Melbourne Florida. I also get campaign literature from the Democratic candidates, but that all comes from Boise. If a candidate for public office in Idaho can only get financial support from Florida or other east coast outfits do they really have the interests of Idaho at heart?

