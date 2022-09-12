The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving.
Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
Idaho State Police trooper Mike Hausauer provided the following update on Wendler on Saturday: "Overnight Mike would wake up upon command, knew his name and location as well as following some basic commands. His vitals look great and continue to improve. Overall all systems continue to heal. This morning he is on light oxygen and breathing on his own. He wakes up calm and is not agitated. He is taking ice chips and sips of water as needed."
Wendler was also able to tell his wife Amy, "I love you," Hausauer said.
"His condition is expected to remain the same with gradual improvements," Hausauer said. "He needs lots of rest, quiet environment and continued prayers for continued recovery. The nursing staff and doctors continue to provide amazing care to Mike and we are thankful for each one."
On Friday morning Idaho State Police identified Wendler as the trooper who had been struck by the car on Interstate 84. Wendler is with Idaho State Police District 4 headquartered in Jerome.
“Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police,” said Idaho State Police Col. Kedrick Wills on Friday. “We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help. We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sgt. Wendler, his family, friends and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.”
Wendler responded to a vehicle fire around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 84 in Jerome, state police said. While providing traffic control, Wendler was struck by a passing vehicle.
Wendler, who was critically injured, was provided immediate aid and flown by an Air St. Luke’s helicopter to EIRMC, police said.
A GoFundMe account has been established for Wendler with all proceeds going directly to his family to help with expenses incurred as a result of this incident. The fundraiser is accessible by visiting gofund.me/e6ae4c61.
The driver of the passing vehicle that struck Wendler remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Because the collision occurred within Jerome city limits, the Jerome Police Department is conducting the investigation into any potential criminal charges that may be filed against the driver of the car.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 were closed to traffic for about three and a half hours while police investigated the scene.