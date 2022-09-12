Sgt. Mike Wendler

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State Police

The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving.

Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.