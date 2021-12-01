Idaho State Police is investigating a six-car collision that occurred Wednesday morning at 9:51 A.M. on eastbound Interstate 84 at S. Ten Mile Road in Ada County. The only reported injury involved an Idaho State Police Trooper who was forced to quickly jump back and went over a concrete barrier avoiding being hit.
The ISP patrol vehicle was stopped in the median as the Trooper assisted a stranded motorist with a flat tire. The Trooper was wearing a yellow safety vest. His patrol car was parked behind the stranded vehicle, a Toyota sedan, with its emergency lights activated.
The preliminary investigation indicates one vehicle began to slow prior to passing the patrol car. That vehicle was hit by another, causing a chain reaction of four eastbound vehicles. Two involved pickups were pushed left, sideswiping the parked patrol car and hitting the rear of the Toyota. The owner of the Toyota who was also standing outside his vehicle reported minor injuries but was not transported.
The Trooper was transported via ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. He was released with minor injuries. ISP wants to thank passing motorists who witnessed the close call for the Trooper and immediately called 911 to report the incident.
"Traffic stops are very high risk. They're necessary to keep people safe on the road and to help those stranded, but we need motorists' help so we can all go home at night," said Idaho State Police Sgt. Brandalyn Crapo. "Slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles and workers isn't just a courtesy, it's the law. Drivers need to be alert to emergency lights and vehicles and always alert to what's happening around them. That keeps all of us safe."
Traffic lanes were blocked on eastbound I-84 for approximately 90 minutes as emergency responders assisted those involved and worked to clear the scene.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Idaho's SLOW DOWN MOVE OVER: Idaho State Police Troopers want to remind motorists of Idaho's SLOW DOWN MOVE OVER law. Idaho law requires drivers to slow down, change lanes, or both when passing police vehicles, emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and highway incident response vehicles stopped on the roadway.
EMPHASIS PATROL: Idaho State Police Troopers in District 3 will conduct an emphasis patrol focusing on motorists who violate Idaho's Slow Down Move Over law. Troopers will have extra patrols out tomorrow, Thursday, December 2 on Interstate 84 in Ada County. The goal is to educate drivers through focused enforcement.