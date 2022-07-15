Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 7:40 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 39 near American Falls in Power County.
A 24-year-old male, from Redmond, Utah, was driving a 2006 Cadillac CTS when it left the roadway and rolled in the median.
The driver along with two adult passengers were wearing their seatbelts and were transported via ground and air ambulances to area hospitals.
A 34-year-old male from Twin Falls was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to injuries at the scene of the crash.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Power County Sheriff's Office.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
