A winter storm with ground blizzard conditions is traveling through Idaho.
Motorists should plan for possible temporary road closures and delays until the weather improves.
If motorists are traveling, slow down and watch for Idaho State Police troopers and other emergency responders. They're working along with Idaho Transportation Department snowplows to get traffic moving as soon as possible.
Winter driving can be challenging. Reduce speed, leave more room between vehicles, drive engaged and alert, to reduce chances of being involved in a crash.
For updated road conditions, go to Idaho511 at 511.idaho.gov, or download the free app.