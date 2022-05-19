Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at milepost 29 south of Downey.
Traffic Alert: Idaho State Police in investigating a crash Southbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 29, south of Downey. Both southbound lanes are blocked at this time. pic.twitter.com/vPKRBIZaBq
— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) May 19, 2022
The crash is currently blocking both lanes.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or to expect delays.
This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
