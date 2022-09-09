“Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police,”says Col. Kedrick Wills. “We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help. We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sgt. Wendler, his family, friends and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.”
Wendler responded to a vehicle fire around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 83 in Jerome, state police said. While providing traffic control, Wendler was struck by a passing vehicle.
Wendler, who was critically injured, was provided immediate aid and flown by Air St Luke’s to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, police said. He was still listed in critical condition as of Friday morning.
An ISP trooper established a GoFundMe account for Wendler with all proceeds going directly to his family to help with expenses incurred as a result of this incident. The fundraiser is accessible by visiting gofund.me/e6ae4c61.
The driver of the passing vehicle that struck the sergeant remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Because the collision occurred within city limits, the Jerome Police Department is conducting the investigation into any potential criminal charges that may be filed against the driver of the car.
The eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed to traffic for about three and a half hours while detectives investigated the scene.