FORT HALL — An Idaho State Police trooper and a trainee helped save the life of a local man who reportedly overdosed on fentanyl while driving on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall on Sunday night, authorities said.
The trooper and trainee were in a state police vehicle patrolling the freeway's northbound lanes north of Fort Hall around 10:30 p.m. when they spotted a pickup truck parked on the shoulder.
They exited their vehicle to investigate and spotted an unconscious adult male in the pickup's driver's seat.
The trooper and trainee tried to get the man's attention but he was slumped over the steering wheel and would not respond.
The pickup's doors were locked so the trooper and trainee broke out the vehicle's passenger side window to access the man.
They removed the man from the pickup and realized that he was not breathing.
The trooper and trainee began administering CPR and the man began taking short breaths, though he was still unconscious.
A Fort Hall ambulance then arrived on the scene and the ambulance crew administered two doses of Narcan, a medicine that revives people suffering from opioid overdoses.
The man then regained consciousness and was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, state police said.
The man's name has not been released.
During a subsequent search of the man's pickup, state police said they found fentanyl pills.
State police said they're seeing more and more fentanyl in East Idaho and now they're even encountering incidents like what happened Sunday night in which people are taking the drug while driving.
During snowy conditions last Tuesday afternoon, Pocatello police responded to a local woman who reportedly overdosed on fentanyl while driving and crashed her SUV through a fence in a residential neighborhood. Pocatello police said they revived the woman by administering three doses of Narcan.
Pocatello police on Saturday issued a news release providing local residents with advice on what to do if they encounter someone experiencing a fentanyl overdose. Police said they decided to provide the community with such instructions after the Pocatello area saw 15 drug overdoses and three overdose deaths during the past week.
Pocatello police stated, "One pill can kill. It doesn’t take much to overdose on fentanyl. If someone is overdosing please call 911 immediately. The key during an overdose is to act fast. To report drug activity call the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.