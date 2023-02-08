State of the City reports typically celebrate the accomplishments of the city along with recognizing areas for improvement and setting agendas for the year ahead. These reports generally discuss local economic conditions, city finances, status of capital projects, etc.
In his State of the City report for 2022 the mayor and individual department heads did commendable presentations about what was accomplished in 2022 – and a lot of good things happened – but there was no discussion regarding economic conditions, city finances, capital projects, or future agendas.
No mention was made of the mayor’s successful campaign to disenfranchise thousands of citizens and move to a largely appointed city council – possibly the only one in Idaho.
Likewise, no mention was made regarding the troubled Northgate project which was, before now, to have created several thousand high paying jobs and numerous large employers and retailers. None of those promises have come to fruition. We are currently being sued for $21 million for alleged improper actions by the city and developers. While the city cannot comment on current litigation it would be good to know what plans, if any, are realistically in the pipeline for fulfilling at least some of the promises made to justify this project.
We’re also being sued for some $700,000 for unpaid invoices relating to utility work at the failed Frigitek project at the airport. What are the active plans to offset this potential loss?
Mayor and Council members: Based on your campaign promises of competence, transparency and integrity, the tax payers in Pocatello have given you millions of their tax dollars with the expectation that those dollars will be wisely and beneficially spent, and that information on your spending and future plans will be easily available. We look forward to your regular updates.
(0) comments
