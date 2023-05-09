Lori Vallow

BOISE — Both the prosecution and the defense rested their cases in Lori Vallow’s murder trial on Tuesday at the Ada County Courthouse.

Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.

