When the temperatures cool down and the leaves turn colors, that is the perfect time for my pumpkin spice waffles. They are sweet, fluffy and full of pumpkin flavor. They are also so simple to make and yet taste and look incredible. You can easily double this recipe, making it the perfect treat when family comes to visit. I make the waffles and then keep them warm on a baking sheet in a 250 degree oven. I love making them extra special with whipped cream, a few pecans and just a drizzle of syrup. If you love the flavor of pumpkin spice, these waffles will start your day deliciously!

Belle’s Pumpkin Spice Waffles

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.