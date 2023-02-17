Concerning the headline article “Fatal Grip of Fentanyl” in the February 12th issue -- can there be any stronger condemnation of the utterly failed Biden-Harris open border policy with Mexico?

For two years, we have been told how safe and secure our southern border is, and for two years we have been blatantly lied to. How can we be safer with Mexican drug cartels in control of our southern border as according to DEA agents, Border Patrol agents and nearly every other law enforcement agency involved.

