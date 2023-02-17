Concerning the headline article “Fatal Grip of Fentanyl” in the February 12th issue -- can there be any stronger condemnation of the utterly failed Biden-Harris open border policy with Mexico?
For two years, we have been told how safe and secure our southern border is, and for two years we have been blatantly lied to. How can we be safer with Mexican drug cartels in control of our southern border as according to DEA agents, Border Patrol agents and nearly every other law enforcement agency involved.
In addition to millions of illegal immigrants, drugs including fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine are pouring in to America, like a river, across our southern border. According to the FBI 90% of crime in America is drug related. In the past two years over 200,000 deaths have been attributed to illegal fentanyl overdoses nationwide, according to National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Nick Gier, in his recent editorial in the Journal once again has totally misled the readership. These are not legal prescription drugs ordered by physicians and sold through pharmacies and stolen. According to the DEA, fentanyl is mass-produced in Mexico by various Mexican drug cartels using chemicals made in China. They are then pressed into tablet form in Mexico to look like commonly sold legal drugs. They are in fact illegal counterfeits.
They are carried by humans across our southern border and enter Mexican drug cartels’ organized distribution systems, enriching hundreds of Mexican drug lords. They are fast becoming the new oligarchs at your expense while American citizens are dying by the thousands. Gier incorrectly blames American smugglers being involved as part of the cartels’ distribution system. While greed knows no racial bounds, the Mexican cartels don’t allow whites in as “part of the family.”
The plea by the two largest law enforcement agencies in Eastern Idaho for military intervention along the Mexican border by declaring several Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations is a strong indication of how law enforcement is being overwhelmed. There can be no stronger indication of the terrible failure of the Biden-Harris border policy.
Six people killed by semi-automatic weapons in a store brings immediate condemnation from the left and a push to limit constitutional rights. Last year, 287 drug overdose deaths were reported in Idaho, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Imagine the outrage if that many people died of gunshot injuries.
Nationwide, 200,000 deaths by illegal drugs only brings silence. But where is the outrage? Death by fentanyl overdose is racist. Black males, nationwide, are by far the largest affected group, according to the CDC. The sale of an illegal drug that results in death is murder and should be treated as such. One cannot avoid concluding that those who support our current border policy bear part of the responsibility of the fentanyl epidemic our nation faces.
It sickens me that many approve of the illegal importation of drugs because ultimately it weakens the institutions of a nation they despise and help bring about its downfall. Many in the radical left believe nothing can unwind a nation faster than narcotics and many even preach this, although like defunding the police (because the time is not right) has recently become less shrill.
Every parent, every teacher, every businessman, and every citizen needs to understand the enormity of the problem and needs to become involved. Stand up and speak out. Demand your legislators pass mandatory prison sentences for heroin and Fentanyl sales. Demand prosecutors stop reducing felony drug violations to misdemeanors and perpetrators released on personal recognizance bonds. Don’t allow the radical left to control the agenda.
