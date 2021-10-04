Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Lockdowns; Mask Mandates; Vaccination Requirements. Are they effective, or even necessary? How do these requirements violate our Constitutional rights?
Probably few doctors spend time surfing the internet looking for answers. And maybe there are no answers there as there appear to be just as many doctors supporting these mandates as there are against them. Most doctors wait on the CDC for their instruction. But what happens if the CDC is wrong, or if it is shown that Dr Fauci has lied to us? What does this do for the patient?
The problem is that these government programs are designed to build in fear and force us to certain action, even action against our own best interest. Like a fish net it gradually closes in around us. Masks in schools. Medical professionals forced to be vaccinated or be fired, and that in a profession that is already critically short of help. Even masks for air travel.
As Americans we must stand against tyranny. We must bring the Constitution to bear and insist that we are all individuals whose health is our own consideration.