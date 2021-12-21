Bannock County Sheriff's Office stock image file photo
POCATELLO — A stalled tractor-trailer partially blocked one of the main roads east of Pocatello for more than four hours on Tuesday.

The eastbound semi stalled on Buckskin Road near Parks Road at 5:10 p.m. and remained there until 9:15 p.m. when it was finally able to leave the area, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.

Bannock County sheriff's deputies directed traffic around the stalled truck until it was able to depart. 