Stalled tractor-trailer partially blocks Buckskin Road near Pocatello By Journal Staff Dec 21, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stock Image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POCATELLO — A stalled tractor-trailer partially blocked one of the main roads east of Pocatello for more than four hours on Tuesday.The eastbound semi stalled on Buckskin Road near Parks Road at 5:10 p.m. and remained there until 9:15 p.m. when it was finally able to leave the area, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. Story continues below video Bannock County sheriff's deputies directed traffic around the stalled truck until it was able to depart. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Semi Road Transports Highway Motor Vehicle Buckskin Pocatello Tow Truck Bannock County Main Road Sheriff Traffic Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Careers training Careers 4Sight Lead Rental Wanted Retired couple settling in Bingham