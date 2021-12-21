Bannock County Sheriff's Office stock image file photo
POCATELLO — A stalled tractor-trailer is partially blocking one of the main roads east of Pocatello.

The semi stalled on Buckskin Road near Parks Road around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday and as of 6:40 p.m. remained inoperable, blocking Buckskin's eastbound lane.

Authorities said that if the semi can't be restarted that a tow truck will have to be brought in to remove it. 

Bannock County sheriff's deputies are currently on the scene directing traffic around the stalled truck. 

The public should avoid the area until further notice. 