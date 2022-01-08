Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
FORT HALL — A man was stabbed to death on the Fort Hall Reservation on Friday.
The FBI reported on Saturday that one person is in tribal custody in connection to the incident and "there is no threat to public safety at this time."
The names of the stabbing victim and person in custody have not yet been released.
Story continues below video
The stabbing remains under investigation by Fort Hall police and the FBI.
The FBI is asking for anyone with information about the stabbing to contact the Salt Lake City FBI at (801) 579-1400 or the Fort Hall Police Department at (208) 238-4000.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.