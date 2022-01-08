Police Lights

FORT HALL — A man was stabbed to death on the Fort Hall Reservation on Friday.

The FBI reported on Saturday that one person is in tribal custody in connection to the incident and "there is no threat to public safety at this time."

The names of the stabbing victim and person in custody have not yet been released.

The stabbing remains under investigation by Fort Hall police and the FBI.

The FBI is asking for anyone with information about the stabbing to contact the Salt Lake City FBI at (801) 579-1400 or the Fort Hall Police Department at (208) 238-4000.  