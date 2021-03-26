POCATELLO — The annual Spring Fair at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena in Pocatello is in limbo at the moment due to scheduling conflicts with ISU’s spring football and concerns about COVID-19-related matters, according to Spring Fair organizer Bob Bloxham.
He describes Spring Fair, sponsored by Bloxham’s Raven Productions, as the premier home and garden and recreational vehicle showcase in Southeast Idaho.
He says the event, which started in 1990, has room for over 200 vendors and typically attracts thousands of people over its three-day run. They’re shooting to hold it May 20, 21 and 22, he said.
He hopes they can still hold the event again this year. But he says ISU and the public health agencies have a job to do, and they are doing it to the best of their abilities.
“There are no ‘bad guys’ in this situation,” he said.
He says the only bad guy is COVID-19.
“It's been a very frustrating time for everyone involved,” Bloxham said.
But he’s hopeful that Idaho Gov. Brad Little will reduce the COVID threat level to stage four before too much longer. That would be a boost to efforts to hold the Spring Fair.
ISU spokesman Stuart Summers said the planned spring football schedule has affected other events.
With the turf down, a lot of those other events have been bumped, Summers said.
“There’s no way to remove the turf until after spring football,” he said.
When fall football is done, normally there is all winter available for other events such as the Chrome in the Dome auto show, monster trucks and others.
So ISU is reaching out to event promoters.
"We’re not on their original events timeline so what were doing is we’re working with each of the promoters on times when we can hold them safely in the future," according to Summers.
He added, “But the other things we’re working on is watching the situation with COVID-19."
A surge in cases could change the outlook for planned events.
“We’re working with public health before we move forward on any of these large scale events,” he said.
Bloxham says that while it’s a little tougher when dealing with the state, he has a responsibility to vendors to get them what they need.
And he’s hopeful that things work out somehow, though, because the event is important for all of Southeast idaho.
“Vendors come in there and they generate leads that will take them through the fall,” he said. "It’s amazing the amount that they generate, not to mention they get a lot of local business.”
But he adds that having a few fewer people attend the event would not a bad thing given the cover situation.
And it gives him hope that similar events have safely been held in other areas such as Boise and Billings, Montana.
Plus, if he ends up being able to hold Spring Fair this year, he expects to have more buyers and fewer browsers given the situation.
And if the state is right, on April 5 everyone above the age of 16 will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Bloxham said.
And that’s nearly a couple months before the actual Spring Fair would take place.
“That’s what we're counting on but we're kind of at the mercy of COVID, he said.
So he hopes that a decision on holding the Spring Fair can be made as soon as April 9, which is a few weeks from now.
But it can be made later if need be.
“We need to make a decision prior to that,” he said.
He expects Gov. Little to move the state to stage four, which would pretty much open up everything, Bloxham said.
“Of course we would still require masks and ask people to be aware of social distancing if Spring Fair is held,” he said.
And ventilation in the building would be good.
Further, they would keep the number of people allowed into Holt Arena down to a good number for social distancing.
“Fingers crossed I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll be able to pull it off if we get clearance,” he said.
Hopefully it’s at least 50-50 that they get approval, he says. And that would be cutting things close.
“We need at least six weeks for the vendors to get in,” he said. “That’s kind of what were up against.”
But they only have a few slots left to sell.
“The vendors have been patient,” Bloxham said. “But it’s been a struggle for sure.”