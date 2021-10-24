Widespread precipitation will continue to overspread East Idaho this afternoon, continuing moderate at times through Monday night.
While modest snow accumulations are possible for some high elevation areas above pass level (except for portions of the Central Idaho Mountains where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for heavier snow), significant rainfall will be the main impact for most of the region.
Storm total rainfall through Monday night is expected to range from around three quarters of an inch in the Upper Snake Plain, to over 2 inches in some mountain ranges.
While this rainfall will be beneficial for combating ongoing drought, and will fall steadily over a relatively long period of time, this is still a significant amount of water for a single event by Idaho standards.
Residents and travelers across the region are encouraged to watch out for minor flooding, especially in low-lying areas and in and near wildfire burn scars.
Isolated rock falls, debris flows, and mudslides could also occur, especially along mountain roads and highways.
Slow down and use extra caution when driving in the rain, and be mindful of the risk of hydroplaning.
If you observe flooding or mudslides, please report your observations to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, e-mail, or social media when it is safe to do so.