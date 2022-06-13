The current COVID-19 surge continues to worsen in Southeast Idaho with 224 new and probable cases and one death reported during the past week.
The cases were reported from June 7 to June 13 throughout the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District's eight counties and are similar to the COVID-19 numbers experienced by the region during this past February's surge.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health stated on Monday that the current surge's case numbers are certainly being undercounted because many people are testing themselves for COVID-19 at home and those positive results typically go unreported to health officials.
"The increases in cases we have experienced over the past few weeks are a reminder that the virus continues to spread in our communities," Southeastern Idaho Public Health stated. "It is an important reminder that vaccines are still available and are effective in helping to prevent severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths."
Southeastern Idaho Public Health broke down the 224 new and probable COVID-19 cases as follows: 146 in Bannock County, 49 in Bingham County, 8 in Franklin County, 7 in Caribou County, 4 each in Oneida, Bear Lake and Power counties, and 2 in Butte County.
The one new COVID-19 death during the past week occurred in Bingham County, bringing Southeast Idaho's pandemic death toll to 515, Southeastern Idaho Public Health said.
So far since the pandemic began there have been 38,688 COVID-19 cases reported in Southeastern Idaho Public Health's eight-county region.
If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has a call center to field COVID-19 questions from the community that is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach the center at 208-234-5875.