POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho Public Health officials confirmed Monday the region has for a second consecutive week more than doubled its worst week ever for the number of new COVID-19 cases.
For the weekly reporting period ending on Monday, the region experienced 2,219 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, SIPH officials said.
The total includes 1,359 cases in Bannock County, 565 cases in Bingham County, 90 cases in Caribou County, 88 cases in Power County, 43 cases in Oneida County, 31 cases in Bear Lake County, 31 cases in Franklin County and 12 cases in Butte County.
There were also six COVID-19-related deaths during the week — five in Bannock County and one in Bingham County.
Monday's total shattered the prior record of 905 new weekly cases reported in the region on Jan. 17.
The region's exponential growth in new cases started when the highly contagious omicron variant took hold locally. Consequently, workplaces have experienced staffing shortages, some local schools have had to close for at least a day and lines for COVID-19 testing have been growing increasingly long.
"This week and the next couple of weeks are going to be really telling because our numbers really started to climb 10 days ago, and hospitalizations really trail new cases by 10 days to two weeks," SIPH Director Maggie Mann said.
In response to blood shortages and hospital staffing shortages, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has activated crisis standards of care for Southwest District Health, Central District Health and South Central District Health.
Saint Alphonsus Health System had requested the activation of crisis standards, which are guidelines to help organizations and health care professionals deliver the best care possible when resources are limited and health care standards are compromised. DHW Director Dave Jeppesen said in a press release that other regions of the state are likely to move into crisis standards if current COVID-19 trends continue.
“The highly contagious omicron variant has thrown us a curve ball,” Jeppesen said in the press release. “Once again, the situation in our hospitals and health systems is dire — we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat patients. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you can and wear a high-quality protective mask in public places. Omicron is so much more contagious than previous variants, and even though a lower percentage of cases are ending up in the hospital, the record number of cases is still putting strain on our healthcare system.”
Mann said local health care professionals also have concerns about the outlook in Southeast Idaho. She urged the public to avoid hospitals and use clinics or urgent cares for non-emergent health care needs, such as COVID-19 testing.
"Hospitals are doing everything in their power to stay ahead of this but it's challenging right now," Mann said.
Mann said it's been taking two to three days to get results back from PCR testing due to the high volume of people now getting tested. She advised that rapid tests are less accurate and people who have symptoms but test negative for the coronavirus should still be wary about returning to the public without additional confirmation from a PCR test.
Due to the high demand for testing, Mann also encourages people who develops symptoms similar to a COVID-positive household member to simply assume they have the virus and quarantine appropriately.
She explained those who test positive and have symptoms should remain home for at least five days from the onset of symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, and continue wearing a mask in public for at least 10 days of the start of symptoms. They should also remain in isolation until they've gone at least 24 hours without a fever while off of medication, in addition to seeing improvement in other symptoms. Those who are severely ill should isolate for at least 10 days and talk to a doctor before breaking quarantine.
"We understand that people are weary of this," Mann said, explaining wearing face coverings, maintaining a safe social distance, staying home when sick, sanitizing hands and other precautions remain as important as ever to limit transmission. "I've heard so many people say, 'I'm done with COVID.' Unfortunately COVID isn't done."