Following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds, Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director, Maggie Mann, announces that southeast Idaho is ready to begin vaccinating this age group.
“This is an extraordinary development on our path back to normalcy — we now have more Idaho residents eligible to roll up their sleeves to protect themselves and others from this deadly disease,” said Mann. “We have been planning and preparing for this moment and are ready to begin vaccinating teens 12 and older. Start making your plan, southeast Idaho — let’s get our kids their shot as soon as possible so they are fully vaccinated and protected in time for a fun, safe summer.”
Area providers can start vaccinating teens 12 and over as soon as possible. Teens age 12 to 15 will be able to get vaccinated at locations where Pfizer vaccines are available and they can be found on the SIPH website at www.siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. Parent or guardian consent is required for COVID-19 vaccination for people younger than 18 years old.
“I am so excited to get our kids back to all the things they love this summer — playing with friends, swimming, camps, sports, walks and bike rides, activities, vacations, and more” said Mann. “And now, with the ability to get vaccinated, our teens 12 and older can have a significant level of extra protection to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe.
The Pfizer vaccine has gone through rigorous clinical trials on children in this age group and has proven to be a highly safe and effective preventative measure against the deadly coronavirus. Idaho parents can feel confident in the science, medical experts, and federal guidelines expanding authorization to 12-to-15-year-olds, and SIPH hopes parents will get their children vaccinated as soon as possible. “Every person who gets vaccinated helps us slow the spread of this disease and protect those who cannot get vaccinated,” said Mann.
To locate a Pfizer vaccine, call your local public health office or call the COVID hotline at 208.234.5875. The COVID Hotline is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. – Noon.
For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/. Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.