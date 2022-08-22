Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Inc. logo

POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Inc. will host its first Pride event this weekend with various activities in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

To kick things off, Club Charley’s, 331 E. Center St., will host a dance party to raise funds for SEIPF starting at 9 p.m. Friday. You must be 21 or older to attend, and there is a cover charge of $5.