POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Inc. will host its first Pride event this weekend with various activities in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
To kick things off, Club Charley’s, 331 E. Center St., will host a dance party to raise funds for SEIPF starting at 9 p.m. Friday. You must be 21 or older to attend, and there is a cover charge of $5.
On Saturday, the main event, RISE UP!, will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Union Pacific Park. Admission is free.
“This event is all about community,” David Hance, president of SEIPF, told the Idaho State Journal. “Our intention is to introduce Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation as a consistent, visible and accessible organization to serve our community. We hope there is something here for everyone, whether it be in the form of entertainment, shopping, socializing or gathering resources.”
There will be vendors and food trucks, performances and other activities throughout the day.
According to a press release from SEIPF, “Activities include local performers like Reading Time with the Queens, a dog-friendly area with plenty of water for hydration and fun, and fun get-to-know-you games throughout the day, including a bubble dance party in the morning and Pride Bingo in the afternoon, all announced by our Master of Ceremonies, Mr. Rowan Ashley, and Pride Ambassador, Abbey Drake."
The schedule for RISE UP! is as follows:
— 10 a.m., welcome
— 10:30 a.m., bubble dance party
— 11 a.m., Read Time with the Queens
— Noon, coffee hour with J. Hurley Music
— 1:30 p.m., day show
— 3:30 p.m., closing remarks
— 5:30 p.m., evening show
— 7 to 9 p.m., dance party
Attendees who’d like to purchase alcohol can purchase a $5 wristband and get a 15 percent discount at Off the Rails, The Union Taproom and Brick 243.
If you need a break from the party, Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open and offering health screenings, informational booths about mental and physical health, a few vendors, as well as an opportunity to view the SEIPF Traveling History Museum.
To wrap things up, on Sunday, brunch will be hosted at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St., featuring the Comedy Project as entertainment. The show will contain adult themes. Tickets, which include brunch and the show for $40, are limited and can be purchased online at square.link/u/54fd9j7W.
“Our community is diverse, smart, beautiful and fierce and we are here to bring us together,” Hance said. “Together we are stronger!”
For more information, email info@seipf.org or call or text 208-637-4985.