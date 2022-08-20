POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Inc. is excited to announce its pride event, RISE UP! being held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Station Square and Union Pacific Park.
The event starts geared more towards families and gradually shifts focus to celebrating and unifying our community.
The festivities kick off at Club Charley's on Friday, August 26 beginning at 9 p.m. The bar is holding a dance party as part of a way to raise funds for the SEIPF and its programs.
Then, Saturday, vendors will be set up and ready to go at 10 a.m. to greet the public.
Entering the event is free for everyone. Activities include local performers like Reading Time with the Queens, a dog-friendly area with plenty of water for hydration and fun, and fun get-to-know-you games throughout the day, including a bubble dance party in the morning and Pride Bingo in the afternoon, all announced by our Master of Ceremonies, Mr. Rowan Ashley and Pride Ambassador Abbey Drake.
Entertainment includes local talent and bands, as well as Leetham from Salt Lake City, a variety of musical and dance performances, and concludes with a dance party from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Those who wish to purchase alcohol from nearby bars in the downtown can purchase a wristband for five dollars, which will result in a 15% discount at Off the Rails and The Union Taproom.
For anyone interested in health screenings and information, as well as an opportunity to view the SEIPF Traveling History Museum, the inside of Station Square will serve as a quieter area with a few vendors.
Attendees will also have access to mental and physical health information booths as well.
For more information or interviews, please reach out to the SEIPF at info@seipf.org, or by calling or texting (208) 637-4985.