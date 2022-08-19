Trent Clark

The new term "murder by abortion," featured in the platform of the Idaho Republican Party, is a radical departure from the consensus that has developed over the last 40 years in our state. Idaho abortion laws have historically made exemptions for cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother.

These exemptions have been based on religious consensus, medical ethics and the practical realities needed for the pre-born to remain healthy both prior to birth and afterwards. Some have said the new GOP platform is extremely pro-life, but in reality, it is anti-science and potentially harmful to unborn children.