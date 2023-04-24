I would like to start off by saying how disappointed I am in this city sometimes. Yesterday evening around 5:30 pm my son and I were walking back from Jack In the Box on Pocatello Creek Road. As we all know about the tragedy at Highland High School. Anyhow there was a firefighter at the intersection right there who was taking drinks up the hill to the first responders. A case of bottle water had fallen off his truck and there was water bottles all over the road. I watched numerous drivers run them over and just drive by like nothing happened. I couldn't just stand there and watch the rudeness continue. My son and I dropped what we were doing to help the fireman pick up the bottles out of the road. I just can't believe that people are so self absorbed they couldn't take five minutes out of their day to help. Luckily a police officer stopped and put his lights on to make sure we didn't get hit by oncoming traffic. I know we didn't have to do what we did but if it's one thing I'm teaching my son is if people need help we help them no matter what. Even the fireman told us he was okay in my mind it was the right thing to do. It literally took one minute of our time. I want to thank all of the first responders who remained at the high school to do what needed to be done. There is some good still in this city.
