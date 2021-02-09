In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is seen at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho. State and federal court judges and staffers are getting access to some of Idaho's limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they are not on the state's vaccine priority list. Workers with the U.S. District Courts in Boise were offered vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as were some Ada County Courthouse employees.