SODA SPRINGS — The Soda Springs Police Department on Wednesday responded to a locked-down Tigert Middle School for reports of a threat made by a student.
Soda Springs Joint School District 150 Superintendent Scott Muir said he could not disclose specific details about the threat as it remains under police investigation, but he confirmed that a student made a threatening statement and that police determined the threat was unfounded and no one was in danger.
“There was nothing that was found on campus that was illegal. It was a statement that was made and there was nothing that was found on campus based on this threat,” Muir said. “It was just a statement, a threatening statement, that wasn’t directed at any one person that I’m aware of.”
Muir declined to disclose the nature of the threat or the medium through which it came. He also declined to say what disciplinary action was being taken against the student and referred the Idaho State Journal to the school district’s policy on threatening behavior.
The policy states that at the “discretion of the school principal and/or superintendent, the alleged perpetrator(s) may be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.” Consequences for such behavior, the policy states, can include the student’s or students’ suspension and/or expulsion.
Wednesday’s incident is one of three unrelated incidents at the middle school in recent weeks that required a police response to the school, according to the local police department.
Muir said one of the other incidents involved a student getting injured on the playground a couple of weeks ago, and another that occurred during a different week and involved a student getting arrested. Muir declined to disclose information about the circumstances around the juvenile’s arrest.
The superintendent said he had planned to send a letter about the Wednesday incident to students’ families on Thursday afternoon to explain the district’s response, which some parents complained was not transparent enough, so that they knew what happened at their child’s school.
Muir read aloud from the letter, which said, in part: “While we understand that many of you have questions and concerns, please understand that the district is not trying to keep information from you. We can’t comment on ongoing legal, personal and student issues due to privacy and juvenile laws.”
When asked whether families in his school district should be worried about lingering or future threats to school attendees, Muir said he would also be sending information to parents about the safety protocols the district has in place pertaining to lockdowns and threats of violence.
“Unfortunately, we live in a society where school shootings and school violence exist,” he said. “We, as school districts across the nation and across the state, all have protocols that we follow to ensure the safety of kids and it’s a struggle right now, based on what goes on in our society and in our school systems.
“It’s hard to deal with, but that’s why we have our policies and protocols so that if there is a threat on our campuses we can follow those protocols to keep kids as safe as we possibly can.”