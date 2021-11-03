top story Soda Springs police respond to anonymous threat at middle school By Soda Springs Police Department Nov 3, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Soda Springs Police Department received an anonymous threat at the middle school today.Officers responded and investigated. There are no further threats at this time. Story continues below video Two unrelated incidents at the middle school resulted in a medical call and a juvenile being detained. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Threat Middle School Soda Springs Police Department Police Officer Incident Juvenile Recommended for you