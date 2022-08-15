Gender Instruction Florida

Gretchen Robinson, a lesbian high school teacher in Orange County, Florida, poses for a photo at the downtown library, Saturday, in Orlando, Florida. Educators are cautiously making changes as they wait to see how the new law governing lessons on gender and sexual orientation will be interpreted and enforced.

 AP

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Some Florida schools have moved library books and debated changing textbooks in response to a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” — and some teachers have worried that family pictures on their desks could get them in trouble.

As students return from summer break, educators are cautiously adjusting and waiting to see how the new law governing lessons on gender and sexual orientation will be interpreted and enforced.

