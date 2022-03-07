The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories calling for snow throughout East Idaho.
An incoming storm is forecast to bring several inches of snow to the entire region late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. Motorists should expect hazardous road conditions throughout East Idaho because of the storm and near zero visibility at times.
The hardest hit areas will likely be Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor and Emigration Summit, where maximum snowfall amounts of up to 18 inches are possible.
Maximum snowfall amounts of up to 12 inches are possible in the Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry and Bone areas, while up to 8 inches of snow could fall on the Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs areas.
The Island Park, Spencer, Dubois, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, St. Charles, Thatcher, Preston and Malad areas could receive up to 6 inches of snow while up to 4 inches of snow could fall on the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Malta, Albion, Rockland, Arbon, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelly, Firth, Rigby and Rexburg areas.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive up to 2 feet of snow depending on the storm's severity.
The storm will be packing winds of up to 45 mph that will create blowing and drifting snow, making road conditions even more dangerous.
The weather service is recommending motorists make sure they have extra flashlights, blankets, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.
Following the storm will be extremely cold temps. The weather service said East Idaho will experience dangerously cold wind chill on Thursday morning.
Winter weather advisories calling for snow are in effect in much of the rest of the state while winter weather advisories, winter storm watches and/or winter storm warnings are in effect in Utah, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and Montana because of the storm.