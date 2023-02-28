State police car hit by snowplow

The Idaho State Police car that was struck by a snowplow on Highway 26 in Bonneville County on Tuesday morning.

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Photo

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Idaho State Police, Jefferson Central, Idaho Falls and Swan Valley Fire have been handling multiple vehicle slide offs and crashes this morning across Highway 26 from Ririe to the Wyoming border.

Currently the Idaho Transportation Department has closed Highway 26 in that section along with Highway 31 from Swan Valley to Victor due to extreme weather conditions and zero visibility.

