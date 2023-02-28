Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Idaho State Police, Jefferson Central, Idaho Falls and Swan Valley Fire have been handling multiple vehicle slide offs and crashes this morning across Highway 26 from Ririe to the Wyoming border.
Currently the Idaho Transportation Department has closed Highway 26 in that section along with Highway 31 from Swan Valley to Victor due to extreme weather conditions and zero visibility.
Around 9 a.m., while handling a multi-car crash near Antelope Creek Road on Highway 26 this morning, an ITD snowplow working to open the area and assist emergency personnel was unable to stop before striking an ISP Patrol Car and two other vehicles.
Conditions at that time were very slick with blowing snow and low visibility. Just prior to the collision, a vehicle came through the crash scene on the right shoulder around the ISP car and back to the left side of tow and other emergency vehicles almost striking several of them at speeds too fast for conditions.
Two ISP troopers were in the patrol car at the time of the collision. Both were taken to the hospital as a precaution for minor injuries. Emergency personnel treated others involved on scene.
Currently emergency personnel are working with the Ririe School District on arrangements for students who live beyond closed areas and parents should communicate with the school for directions.
Parents SHOULD NOT attempt to travel beyond road closures or other routes at this time to facilitate picking up their students.
The LDS church in Swan Valley has been set up as a shelter for stranded motorists until roads can be safely reopened.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies remind motorists that it’s important to not travel beyond road closed areas and signs, and to slow down when weather conditions limit visibility and roadways are slick, especially when any emergency lights are present working to safely clear the roadway or treat injured persons.
Do your part to avoid placing unnecessary risk to yourself and first responders who may need to come rescue you in an emergency.
